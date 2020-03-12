In an effort to protect the public from the possible spread of the coronavirus causing COVID-19, the San Bernardino County Public Health Officer ordered the immediate cancellation or postponement of gatherings of more than 250 until further notice.
The order is for gatherings within the county and comes on the heels of California Governor Gavin Newsom’s guideline to cancel or postpone gatherings of more than 250 people.
There are still no reported or confirmed cases of COVID-19 in San Bernardino County. The action is proactive.
The order applies to, but is not limited to, concerts, conferences and professional, college and school sporting events, and is in line with guidance issued today by the California Department of Public Health.
“The county realizes that this order will result in inconveniences to many people and businesses, said Curt Hagman, chairman of the board of supervisors. “However, the county’s primary concern is the health and wellbeing of its residents and visitors”.
Smaller gatherings should refer to guidance from the California Department of Public Health, which can be found here.
The county public health officer’s order does not apply to activities such as attendance at regular school classes, work or essential services.
“Certain activities are essential to the functioning of our state and must continue,” the order states. “Hence, this Order does not apply to essential public transportation, airport travel, or shopping at a store or mall. This Order also does not apply to congregate living situations, including dormitories and homeless encampments.”
Although there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the county, numerous cases have been confirmed in neighboring counties. Large gatherings that attract travelers and other people who don’t routinely congregate with each other increase the risk of COVID-19 appearing within San Bernardino County.
Mary Suzuki, superintendent of schools for Bear Valley Unified School District, said the district is abiding by the order and have canceled upcoming events that fall within the 250 people guideline. All school assemblies have been canceled and some prep sports contests.
Suzuki said the Cross Valley League, which Big Bear High School is a part for athletics, has canceled some events. At this time, baseball and golf games and matches will continue as those types of games allow for natural social distancing, Suzuki said.
All Bear Valley Unified School District schools remain open and the situation is monitored, daily, even hourly, Suzuki said. The district is following Department of Public Health guidelines. If a student travels out of the country, he or she will possibly be asked to self quarantine upon return and be placed on independent study, Suzuki said.
The custodial staff is diligent in sanitizing school sites and all students and staff are using best hygiene practices, Suzuki said.
In a statement issued via the city of Big Bear Lake's newsletter, Frank Rush, Big Bear Lake City Manager, said the county order does not apply to ski areas. Snow Summit and Bear Mountain will remain open, weather permitting.
All performances scheduled for the Big Bear Lake Performing Arts Center have been canceled or postponed effective immediately. The cancellations are until further notice. This includes the Big Bear Middle School's play "Frozen Jr." scheduled to open March 19.
The Grizzly is waiting to speak with Darien Schafer, CEO of Visit Big Bear regarding the latest order from San Bernardino County officials.
As should always be the case, people experiencing symptoms of contagious illness should seek medical guidance, not attend work or school, and avoid contact with other people.
On March 11, the Board of Supervisors declared a local health emergency to help ensure county government and the public are prepared for the possibility that COVID-19 will appear within the county.
As with any virus, especially during the cold and flu season, there are a number of steps you can take to protect your health and those around you:
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Wash hands with soap and warm water for 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
• Avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth, especially with unwashed hands.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using regular household cleaning spray or wipes.
• If someone does become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough, they should stay away from work, school or other people to avoid spreading illness and seek assistance from their healthcare provider if symptoms become severe.
• N95 masks are not recommended outside a healthcare setting. Surgical masks can be worn by sick individuals to reduce the likelihood of spreading germs to others.
For more information on COVID-19, call 800-722-4794 or visit the County Public Health COVID-19 webpage at http://wp.sbcounty.gov/dph/coronavirus/. Information is updated as soon as it is made available.
Event organizers seeking guidance from the Public Health Officer specific to their planned events should send their inquiries to coronavirus@dph.sbcounty.gov.
