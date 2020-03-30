The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in San Bernardino County jumped to 111 on March 29. This marks the largest number of cases confirmed in one day since the first case was confirmed on March 15.
Only three deaths have been reported in the county.
A nursing facility in Yucaipa reported 12 cases of COVID-19 among its residents on Saturday, and a resident at a nursing facility in Mentone is showing symptoms, officials say. The remainder of the residents and staff at the Yucaipa facility are being tested.
San Bernardino County officials are set to begin reporting the number of cases within its incorporated cities and towns, possibly as early as today. This is a departure from an earlier policy that only reported countywide numbers. A dashboard offering myriad statistics related to COVID-19 can be found here.
