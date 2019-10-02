Fifteen years in the making, the Moon Camp housing development project near Fawnskin is on the agenda for approval at the next San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, Oct. 8, according to Moon Camp project manager Michael Perry.
“Originally the plan had 92 lots proposed including 31 lakefront lots as well as relocating the highway further on the uphill side,” Perry said. “The project now has only 50 lots on the uphill side of the highway. We have no lakefront homes. That portion of the property will be left as open space. And we won’t be relocating the highway.”
The owner of the property, RCK Properties Inc., modified its original plan for 92 residential lots and 10 private boat docks to 58 lots and 55 boat slips. The adjusted project was approved by the San Bernardino County Planning Commission in October 2018 by a 3-2 vote. Voting against the project were commissioners Ray Allard of the 2nd District and Paul Smith of the 3rd District.
Big Bear Valley is located in the county’s 3rd District.
