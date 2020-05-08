Disappointment was evident for the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors May 7. Holding a special meeting, the board had planned to put the final touches on a recovery plan and send a letter to the governor asking for a variance to make some extra modifications in the county allowing businesses to begin re-opening. Instead, they shared their disappointment and dismay at the governor’s guidelines that are impossible to meet.
Gary McBride, chief executive officer for San Bernardino County, said he was surprised by the governor’s approach, which lacked the flexibility not only San Bernardino County and its 24 cities were expecting but all counties in the state.
Governor Gavin Newsom during his May 7 noon COVID-19 update had promised modification of the stay-at-home order as it relates to business. He allowed some retail, manufacturing and logistics businesses to open with restrictions, mostly for curbside pick up. Newsom had also stated for several days leading up to the May 7 announcement that there would be a way for counties to apply for and receive permission for flexibility to move further into the Stage 2 modifications within the guidelines by meeting certain criteria. When he released the criteria on May 7, almost all counties realized quickly, the benchmarks were much more stringent than expected.
San Bernardino County Supervisor Robert Lovingood said the coronavirus will be around for years, and like other viruses has the capacity to take lives and probably will for another three to five years. The directions issued by the governor will leave California on lockdown for three to five years, Lovingood said.
McBride said there might be a couple of small counties that could meet the variance criteria, but most of the larger counties in the state will not be able to do so.
The actual plan developed by the county recovery task force wasn’t provided during the meeting, but Leonard Hernandez, county COO, said the original idea for the May 7 meeting was to address a letter to the governor asking for discretion in the guidelines, which would be signed by the supervisors and the mayors of the county cities. A copy of the county’s readiness plan would also be sent to the governor, Hernandez said.
The governor’s criteria derailed the plan, Hernandez said, asking for board direction on how to proceed.
Chairman Curt Hagman suggested the plan still be sent with some minor adjustments to include businesses the county believes should be included as low risk such as short-term rentals. It’s basically asking for permission first, Hagman said, and see how the governor responds. The idea would be to provide a specific date for opening the businesses, Hagman said, He said the date should be May 15.
Hagman said he is frustrated with the governor when the people are doing the right thing.
Supervisor Janice Rutherford said there are other definitions of health than those who are COVID-19 positive, which Supervisor Dawn Rowe agreed. Emotional, mental, financial and spiritual health need to be taken into consideration, Rowe said. The governor is only looking at the physical health, she said, adding that all need to be in balance. “The cure for this cannot be worse than the virus,” Rowe said.
Rowe said the county needs to make a decision on how to proceed quickly if the governor does not give the OK.
Hagman pointed out that the outbreak at the Chino Men’s Prison play into the county numbers and prevents San Bernardino County from meeting the criteria or even coming close. Chino Men’s Prison is a state prison, Hagman said.
The supervisors agreed to send the first letter now then modify the plan to include businesses they feel should be in the low risk category and follow with a second letter early next week.
