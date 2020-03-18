Closures, postponements and cancellations
The San Bernardino County acting health officer has ordered the cancellation of gatherings of any number of people within the county beginning Wednesday, March 18. The order requires the closing of all movie theaters, gyms, health clubs, bars, adult entertainment establishments and other businesses that serve alcohol but do not serve food. Food and beverage establishments must follow guidance issued by the California Department of Public Health.
Closures in Big Bear Valley as of March 16
• Big Bear Alpine Zoo
• County branch library
• Big Bear Valley Recreation and Park District preschool and senior center
• Snow Valley Resort
• Snow Summit Resort
• Bear Mountain Resort
• Village Theaters
• The Bowling Barn
• Big Bear SnowPlay
• Alpine Slide at Magic Mountain
• Captain’s Anchorage Restaurant
Cancellations
• March 21 GreenThumbs work day.
• March 20 Barrel 33 Paint & Sip event.
• March 25 Bob Cisneros tribute party.
• CanTree Casino Night
• April Realtor meeting
• Simple Suppers
Information and resources
The following organizations provide updates on COVID-19 as it relates to Big Bear and the surrounding areas. Many have special website pages, newsletters, text and push notification alerts available for updated information.
1. Big Bear Grizzly, 909-866-3456, www.bigbeargrizzly.net
• News alerts, daily newsletter updates, signup at www.bigbeargrizzly.net.
• Big Bear Now app: Regular updates and push notifications. Available for free for Apple and Andriod devices.
2. City of Big Bear Lake, 909-866-5831, www.citybigbearlake.com
• Sign up for text and email notifications. Updates posted online.
3. Visit Big Bear, 909-866-6190, www.bigbear.com/covid-19-updates/
4. Big Bear Chamber of Commerce, 909-866-4607,
5. Small Business Administration disaster loan assistance,
800-659-2955, www.disasterloan.sba.gov
6. Bear Valley Unified School District, 909-866-4631, www.bearvalleyusd.org
• Bear Valley Unified School District app available in App Store on on Google Play.
7. Bear Valley Community Healthcare District, 909-866-6501,
• Bear Valley Community Hospital, 41870 Garstin Drive, Big Bear Lake. The healthcare district also provides COVID-19 updates on its website.
8. San Bernardino County Department of Public Health
• If you are feeling ill, contact your personal doctor, or if necessary your local hospital or call 911.
• Nonmedical general information COVID-19 hotline: 909-387-3911
(Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
• wp.sbcounty.gov/dph/coronavirus
• San Bernardino County information and posts at wp.sbcounty.gov.
9. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 800-232-4636,
10. Office of the Governor of the State of California, gov.ca.gov.
This list will be updated at as more information becomes available.
