Each evening, around 5 p.m. a new number is released. The hope is the number won’t change from the day before. But officials say that’s unlikely for a while. The number: confirmed cases of COVID-19 in San Bernardino County.
Since the first case was confirmed in the county on March 15, the county has been updating the number as cases were confirmed. On March 25, officials said the daily count would be updated once a day around 5 p.m. The timing is due to the county public health department receiving the cumulative results daily at 4:30 p.m.
On March 25, San Bernardino announced the second death associated with COVID-19, a 46,-year-old male with underlying health conditions. The first death was reported March 24, a 50-year–old male with underlying health conditions.
During a press conference held March 25, county officials announced a drive-thru test site would be ready on Friday, March 27. Tests are by appointment only, but unless you made an appointment early, you are out of luck for this drive-thru event. All appointments are full.
As of March 26, 549 people have been tested in San Bernardino County. Of those, 495 tested negative.
Of the 54 positive cases, the majority are in the 18-49 year old age group, with 27 cases. Seventeen cases are in the 50-64 year old group, eight in the 65-plus and two with unknown age. The majority of the tests up to this point have been completed by private companies Quest and LabCorp.
Trudy Raymundo , county health director, said during the press conference, that the inaugural drive-thru testing site will allow the health department to learn the best method for conducting such an event. The goal is to refine the process and scale the drive-thru events countywide, Raymundo said. The March 27 event is a pilot program and she expects more to take place in all areas of the county, including the mountains.
The county is no longer identifying the city of residence for those who test positive. As of now, only one known positive case has been identified in Big Bear, that of Big Bear Lake mayor Rick Herrick. He announced he had tested positive on March 20 and is currently resting and recovering at a private home off the hill.
Raymundo said the reason for not identifying by city is mainly due to privacy. A patient’s privacy will not be jeopardized, she said.
Assume it’s in your city and your community, Raymundo said. Everyone should maintain a heightened sense of awareness and practice the social distancing protocols, as well as the practice of washing your hands, staying home if you are ill, and sneezing or coughing into your elbow or a tissue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.