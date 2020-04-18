The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in San Bernardino County is inching toward 1,100, and the death toll is rising.
As of April 17, there are 1,096 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 reported in the county. The death toll is now at 55.
Big Bear remains at five positive reported cases of COVID-19. A drive-thru testing site for mountain community residents held April 17 in Big Bear Lake could see those numbers increase. According to the city, 231 people were tested at the specimen collection site, the majority by appointment. The results should be available to those tested in a few days and overall results by early next week.
San Bernardino County posts results of COVID-19 data on its dashboard daily. According to the latest information, the highest number of cases in San Bernardino County are in the 18-49 year old age group.
The stay at home order remains in place, as well as the mandatory face covering order for San Bernardino County. Read more about the guidelines for face coverings in a separate story on bigbeargrizzly.net.
