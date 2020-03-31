Big Bear has two confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the latest information released by San Bernardino County.
The total numbers in San Bernardino County increased to 125 confirmed cases, an increase of 14 since March 30. A fourth person has died from COVID-19 as well.
Frank Rush, Big Bear Lake city manager, said he is encouraged by the community overall heeding the governor's stay at home order. He is also encouraged that there are only two cases in Big Bear, one within the city limits, one in the unincorporated area. Rush says he prefers to find silver linings where he can during these difficult times.
"We will get through this, I know we will get through this," Rush said.
In light of the COVID-19 emergency, the city of Big Bear Lake has canceled all city supported events until june. Rush said he feels the next two or three weeks will give officials more clarity in terms of when the mountaintop may be ready to begin a return to normal. He said he is hopeful for a good summer and a good fireworks show on the Fourth of July.
A second drive-thru testing site is set for Thursday, April 2, in Victorville. San Bernardino County residents can register for an appointment beginning at 2 p.m. today, March 31, at sbcovid19.com. Residents who cannot access the form online can call the COVID-19 hotline at 909-387-3911 and staff will assist in completing the request form.
