Big Bear remains at two cases of COVID-19 in the midst of an increase across the county. San Bernardino County now has 183 confirmed cases with six deaths associated with the coronavirus.
The increase is due to 51 residents and six staff members at a Yucaipa nursing facility testing positive, it was announced on March 31. Two people at the facility have died as a result of the coronavirus. Additionally, there are a number of test results pending.
During a press conference held late Tuesday afternoon, Trudy Raymundo, San Bernardino County director of public health, said 79 specimens were collected at Cedar Mountain Post Acute Rehabilitation. The specimens were collected from residents and staff. Raymundo said she had spoken with those at the facility telling them they should expect that everyone has COVID-19.
Details are still being gathered, but the patients at the skilled nursing facility at Bear Valley Community Hospital are being moved to an off-site location. At this time there are no positive tests among the patients or staff. We understand the move is precautionary and proactive. As more details become available, this story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.