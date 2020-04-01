The following organizations provide updates on COVID-19 as it relates to Big Bear and the surrounding areas. Many have website pages, newsletters, text and push notification alerts available for updated information.
Information:
1. Big Bear Grizzly, 909-866-3456,
• News alerts, daily newsletter updates, sign up at www.bigbeargrizzly.net.
• Big Bear Now app: Regular updates and push notifications. Available for free for Apple and Android devices.
• E-edition subscription: $19 for one year. Rate available now through April 30 to allow uninterrupted
delivery of the newspaper without leaving home.
2. City of Big Bear Lake, 909-866-5831,
www.citybigbearlake.com. Sign up for text and email notifications. Updates posted online.
3. Visit Big Bear, 909-866-6190,
www.bigbear.com/covid-19-updates/
4. Big Bear Chamber of Commerce,
909-866-4607, www.bigbearchamber.com
5. Small Business Administration disaster loan assistance, 800-659-2955, www.disasterloan.sba.gov
6. Bear Valley Unified School District,
909-866-4631, www.bearvalleyusd.org
• Bear Valley Unified School District app available in App Store on Google Play.
7. Bear Valley Community Healthcare District,
909-866-6501, www.bvchd.com
• Bear Valley Community Hospital, 41870 Garstin Drive, Big Bear Lake. COVID-19 updates.
8. San Bernardino County Department of Public Health
• If you are feeling ill, contact your personal doctor, or if necessary your local hospital or call 911.
• Nonmedical general information COVID-19 hotline: 909-387-3911 (Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
• wp.sbcounty.gov/dph/coronavirus
• County info at wp.sbcounty.gov.
9. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 800-232-4636, www.cdc.gov
10. California COVID resources: covid19.ca.gov.
Resources:
1. State volunteer resources: serve.ca.gov.
2. Covered California enrollment expansion through the end of June for anyone uninsured and eligible to enroll in health care coverage through the program. Visit CoveredCA.com for more information.
3. Interact Club grocery delivery for Big Bear seniors: Shopping and delivery on Wednesdays. 619-800-4894.
