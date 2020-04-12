San Bernardino County continues to schedule COVID-19 testing sites for throughout the county, including Big Bear.
On Friday, April 17, a specimen collection site takes place in the Big Bear Mountain Resort auxiliary parking lot on Fox Farm Road in Big Bear Lake. The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and appointments are required.
The appointment window has not yet opened. When the window is open, appointments can be made online or by phone if internet access isn’t available. Appointments are expected to fill quickly, based on previous events.
The drive through event is open to any resident of San Bernardino County, not just mountain residents. Many Big Bear residents have reached out to The Grizzly expressing concern and sharing their opinions that the Big Bear event should be for Big Bear residents only. Gloria Meade of Big Bear City said she is concerned that people from other communities will bring the coronavirus to Big Bear and spread it here.
Scott Pinkerton of Big Bear City in a letter to the editor that will be in the April 15 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly expresses similar concerns writing that the open test site will mean sick people from down the hill will come here for a test, probably eat here and fuel up here. “This will be detrimental to our local population,” Pinkerton writes.
It is not possible to limit the appointments at any of the testing sites conducted by San Bernardino County public health to a specific population. “We can’t exclude any county residents based on residency, nor can we prioritize people based on residency,” said David Wert, public information officer for San Bernardino County. Wert said that the news release announcing the drive-thru site in Big Bear advised non-mountain residents not to attend the Big Bear event due to travel safety concerns.
Testing sites are also scheduled in Montclair on April 14, Joshua Tree at Copper Mountain College on April 22 and Rancho Cucuamonga at the Quakes stadium on April 27. Plans are in the works for testing sites in Twentynine Palms, San Bernardino and Victorville.
San Bernardino County residents who have had COVID-19 symptoms over the last two weeks can make an appointment on the COVID-19 website sbcovid19.com when the appointment window for each event opens. Details specific to each event and information on how to make an appointment will be publicized in advance on CountyWire at http://wp.sbcounty.gov/cao/countywire/.
As of April 10, there are 810 positive cases of COVID-19 in San Bernardino County, with 25 deaths attributed to the coronavirus. In Big Bear, there are five positive cases, three in the city of Big Bear Lake and two in the unincorporated areas of the Valley/Big Bear City. However, official say there may be more cases in Big Bear and all communities that have not been reported for myriad reasons.
The county dashboard showing locations of positive cases by city, town and communities shows 62 undetermined locations of positive cases. Wert said undetermined simply means residency data is unclear or wasn’t included. Residency is based on what is written on the lab splips when tests are taken, Wert said, “which is why that data is not rock-solid and part o the reason we have been cautioning communities to not make bold decisions on this information.”
Wert said a patient might give erroneous or misunderstood information, or refuse to provide a place of residency. It’s also possible the person wo filled out the lab slip has terrible penmanship, he said. In some cases the person’s place of residence is mistakenly listed as where the sample was collected such as the location of the hospital, lab or jail, Wert said. The information may be corrected later, which could change the caseload on the dashboard. When patients are contacted to track contacts, residency is often determined and corrected if mistakenly listed, according to Wert.
