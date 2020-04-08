April 17 is the tentative date for the next drive-thru testing date for San Bernardino County. This one will be in Big Bear Lake.
Details are still being completed as to location, according to Frank Rush, Big Bear Lake City manager. He said a conference call to work on logistics was set for April 7. Results of that meeting were not available at press time. Rush said he is hoping to have more details by the end of this week.
It’s expected that the drive-thru testing site in Big Bear will be similar to previous events, Rush said. Appointments will be necessary. Each person will be screened via a questionnaire. If the person meets the criteria, he or she will be passed through and take a test. If not, the test won’t be administered, Rush said.
The testing site will be held in Big Bear, but it’s Rush’s understanding anyone residing in San Bernardino County can apply for an appointment.
“It’s something we’ve been seeking for a while,” Rush said of having a testing site in Big Bear. He said he’s glad the Valley was at the top of the list.
Once details are available, the location and appointment information will be updated online at
www.bigbeargrizzly.net, in the Good Morning, Big Bear newsletter and on the Big Bear Now app, as well as the Grizzly social media accounts.
—Judi Bowers
@BBGrizzlyJudi
