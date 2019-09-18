The Mountain Rim Fire Safe Council hosts a preparedness meeting Tuesday, Sept. 24, at the Big Bear Discovery Center in anticipation of the upcoming fall fire season.
Fire department and other first responder agengies are on hand to provide information regarding fire prevention, preparedness and agency readiness. Learn first hand about what agencies are doing to prepare in the event a wildfire strikes the local mountain communities.
There will be information on equipment, manpower, aircraft and more. You will also learn what residents should be doing and what to expect if evacuation orders are issued.
Participating agencies include the U.S. Forest Service, CalFire, San Bernardino County Fire, Big Bear Fire, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, California Highway Patrol, Bear Valley Electric Service, National Forest Foundation IERCD and more.
The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Big Bear Discovery Center,
40971 North Shore Drive, Fawnskin. Light refreshments, goodies for the kids and prizes are provided.
Smokey Bear is also on hand for photo ops.
