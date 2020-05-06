The Big Bear City Community Services District board of directors can raise rates during the next five years. The board unanimously approved its rate increase proposal during a Proposition 218 public hearing on May 4.
The CSD received 200 written protests, far short of the 7,000 needed for a successful rate increase defeat. Another four written protests were disqualified because the writer either didn’t complete the required information or wasn’t the owner of the property. There are 14,151 metered parcels in the CSD, said board secretary Morgan Szabad.
While the move grants the CSD the ability to raise rates in water, sewer and solid waste, that doesn’t mean it will happen. The board has the discretion to approve lower or no rate increases during the same five-year period. What the ruling does is give the CSD a ceiling amount it can raise the rates for each service.
The board is expected to formally adopt its fiscal year 2020-21 budget at the next board meeting without raising rates in water or solid waste collection. With the ruling, the board could have raised water rates 5.5 percent and solid waste collection rates 3 percent this year. Instead, there will be no increases for those two services, said CSD General Manager Mary Reeves. “I want to be clear, we will be taking a zero percent increase in water and solid waste this year,” she said.
Sewer rates will increase in 2020-21 by 4.8 percent, which equals an additional $9.12 for the year to be collected on the tax roll.
The CSD does not have the authority to add the water and solid waste proposed increases not utilized for this year onto next year’s budget. The Prop 218 hearing imposes a ceiling or maximum 4 percent increase on water rates each year, 4.8 percent each year for sewer and 3 percent each year for solid waste through 2025.
Aliz Vasquez was one of the community members who opposes rate increases. She said the current economic situation caused by COVID-19 is creating hardships for the community. She asked the board not to implement rate increases.
Bob Ybarra of Sugarloaf thanked the board for being fair about the increases. “I believe this five-person board has the community’s best interest at heart,” Ybarra said.
Ybarra doesn’t want to see a rate increase similar to what happened a few years ago. Previous boards voted not to increase rates for several years until implementing a 27 percent rate increase to meet expenses. Small rate increases are easier to absorb than large increases, Ybarra said.
Board member John Green said the CSD has reserves dedicated to certain projects while maintaining reserves for emergencies. “We’re aware of hardships people are having and commend staff to providing us with the amount we are voting for (at the next meeting),” Green said.
Rate increases are automatic each year unless the board approves lower or zero rate increases. That’s why the board plans to vote on May 18 to accept zero increases for water and solid waste. The 4.8 percent, or $9.12 increase, in sewer fees will stand as approved in the Prop 218 hearing, Reeves said.
