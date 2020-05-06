Being home all the time means spring cleaning chores are being done. The Big Bear City Community Services District can help East Valley residents with their projects.
The CSD hosts a Community Clean-up Day Saturday, May 9, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Residents living within the CSD jurisdiction may drop off a variety of items at its Paradise Yard in Big Bear City. Mask or face coverings are required.
Accepted items include yard waste including pine needles and limbs smaller than 4 feet, E-waste, furniture, appliances and white goods, household garbage, batteries and fluorescent lamps, paint, construction and demolition waste smaller than 4 feet.
The CSD will not accept tires, commercial waste, hazardous waste, oil or treated wood.
For more information, call the CSD at 909-585-2565. The Paradise Yard is at 417 Grenfall Lane at Paradise Way in Big Bear City.
