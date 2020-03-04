Homeowners serviced by the Big Bear City Community Services District will soon receive notice in the mail. The CSD wants to raise water, sewer and solid waste rates.
On March 2, the CSD board approved the recommendation to accept the Proposition 218 notice based on the 2020 draft final rate study’s maximum rate increases. Staff was expected to begin the mailing process this week to notify customers of the Proposition 218 hearing.
Proposition 218 requires local governments to place before property owners certain assessments and taxes. Any property owner within the district may submit a written protest to the proposed rate increase. Only one protest per parcel is valid. Written protests must identify that the property owner is against the proposed rate increase to the water, sewer and/or solid waste rates, provide the location of the parcel by the assessor’s parcel number or street address, and include the name and signature of the property owner submitting the protest.
Written protests must be submitted by mail to the district secretary, in person at the district office or in person at the public hearing, which is set for
May 4 at 5 p.m. at the CSD board room in Big Bear City. All protests must be in written form to be counted.
The physical address for the CSD is 139 E. Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear City. Mailed protests should be addressed to the District Secretary, PO Box 558, Big Bear City, CA 92314. Emailed protests are not accepted.
For the full story CLICK HERE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.