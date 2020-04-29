When the Big Bear City Community Services District board of directors meets Monday, May 4, the main topic will be rates for water, solid waste collection and sewer.
The CSD holds a Proposition 218 public hearing May 4 to consider increases to water, sewer and solid waste rates over the next five years. Any property owner within the district may submit a written protest by mail to the district secretary or in person at the district office. At this time, to assure letters are received in time, drop them off in person at the CSD office. A drop box is located at the entrance of the CSD office at 139 E. Big Bear Blvd., Big
Bear City.
The deadline to submit written protests is May 4. All protests must be in written form and turned in by May 4 to be counted. Letters informing customers of the public hearing were sent in March.
The proposed rate increase maximums are
5.5 percent per year for water, 4.8 percent per year for sewer and 3 percent per year for solid waste. If the rate increases succeed, the CSD board would have the option to raise rates up to the maximum each year over the next five years. Rate increases could not go higher than the maximum, but could be lower than the maximum or no increase for that year.
The good news for customers within the CSD jurisdiction is that water and trash rates will not go up the first year of the five-year plan. Earlier in April, the CSD board met to approve this upcoming fiscal year’s budget in anticipation of the rate increase passing. Water and solid waste rates will not be raised next year, said CSD General Manager Mary Reeves.
“The board wanted to see what would happen with a 0 percent increase in each department this year,” Reeves said. The board determined the water and solid waste departments could operate during the upcoming fiscal year without increases. The sewer department’s reserves could not handle a 0 percent increase, Reeves said.
At the April meeting, the board recommended an additional $9.12 to be collected on the tax roll for fiscal year 20-21 for the sewer department, which equals the maximum 4.8 percent increase.
“We understand the situation for everybody,” Reeves said. “The board has been good about taking only what is needed. The district is in good enough financial shape, but we’ll be eating into reserves.”
The meeting will be conducted via Zoom with access available to the public. As of press time, meeting access information was not available. Contact the CSD for details. As soon as the information is available, it will also be posted at
As of April 24, the CSD had received about 200 letters protesting the increase. Proposition 218 requires a 50 percent, plus one majority for the protest to succeed. That number equals 7,000 written protests, Reeves said. A total of 14,151 notices were sent out, Reeves said.
The CSD is open for business. “We have a table set up out front and helping people via phone,” Reeves said. “We are helping the best we can. We’re not penalizing for any late fees.”
For more information about the upcoming public hearing, visit www.bbccsd.org or call 909-585-2565.
