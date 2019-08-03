Wave after wave of cyclists pedaled their way from the start in the Village early Saturday, Aug. 3, as the 10th annual Tour de Big Bear kicked off. More than 2,200 cyclists signed up for the event, which sold out earlier in the week.
Motorists are advised to avoid using North Shore Drive during the morning hours as cyclists make their way around the lake. Some ride on around Baldwin Lake and down to Angelus Oaks. Others make a turnaround and travel west on North Shore Drive to Division Drive on their way back to the Village.
Riders are expected to be back at the finish in the Village by around 4 p.m. where the Big Bear Cycling Expo and Beer Garden is set up at Christmas Tree Corner. The expo and beer garden is open to the public.
