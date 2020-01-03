Daisy, the missing doxie, was found Jan. 2 at Motel 6.
The purebred Dachshund went missing from her owner's vehicle in the afternoon Jan 2. Tammy Gonzalez-Yunk and her family were at Big Bear SnowPlay. Her husband took the kids to go tubing and Tammy said she locked the dog in the car to walk down the street to pick up food from a local restaurant. The dog was left for 20 or 30 minutes at most, Tammy said. Temperatures were cool at the time.
When she returned, Tammy said the dog was gone, along with the dog's blankets. They searched everywhere, called the Big Bear Grizzly and KBHR radio. They checked the security cameras at Big Bear SnowPlay, but the vehicle was parked outside the camera's range, Tammy said.
Daisy was found at Motel 6 in the parking lot area. Tammy's husband had left his contact info at the motel in case anyone saw the dog. Cell reception was spotty, so Tammy said they didn't get the message until they were at the bottom of the mountain having headed home heartbroken without Daisy.
Daisy is home safe and sound and back to motherly duties. She has five 7-week-old puppies.
