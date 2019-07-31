The Big Bear Chamber of Commerce hosts a series of business networking mixers throughout the year. These events give Big Bear business owners and business staff the chance to share ideas and mingle in a casual style.
The next mixer is a power breakfast at Dank Donuts on Tuesday, Aug. 6.
Other mixer dates are Summit Bear Mountain Academy evening mixer on
Aug. 13; Robinhood Resort evening mixer on Sept. 10 and the Bear Valley Community Healthcare District evening mixer on Sept. 24. Check the Chamber website at www.bigbearchamber.com for mixer dates in the fall.
Other events sponsored by the Chamber in 2019 include the Chamber on the Green Golf Tournament on Friday, Aug. 9, and the College and Career Fair on
Aug. 29.
The Big Bear Chamber of Commerce is at 630 Bartlett Road, Big Bear Lake. The Big Bear Valley Historical Museum is at 800-B Greenway Drive, Big Bear City.
