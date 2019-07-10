The Democratic Club of Big Bear Valley holds a meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 11, on the patio at Old Country Inn in Big Bear Lake.
Guest speaker is Abigail Rosales Medina, Democratic candidate for State Senate District 23.
District 23 includes Banning, Beaumont, Big Bear City, Big Bear Lake, Crestline, Homeland, Hemet, Highland, Lake Arrowhead, Loma Linda, Menifee, Mentone, Nuevo, Phelan, Pino Hills, Rancho Cucamonga, Redlands, Wrightwood, San Bernardino, San Jacinto and Yucaipa.
Old Country Inn is at 41126 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
