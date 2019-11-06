The Democratic Club of Big Bear Valley hosts its monthly meeting Thursday, Nov. 7, at 6:30 p.m. The meeting, which is open to the public, is at the Old Country Inn in Big Bear Lake.
Guest speakers are James Albert of the San Bernardino County Democratic Party and Bob Cisneros, curator of the Big Bear Alpine Zoo.
For more information, emaill bbvdemclub@gmail.com.
Old Country Inn is at
41126 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
