Deputies from the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station were dispatched to a robbery near a gas station on Big Bear Boulevard just before 6 p.m. Nov. 10. The victim reported the suspect punched him in the face and stole his phone.
The suspect, identified as 27-year-old Danny Dritsopoulos, reportedly fled eastbound and entered a McDonald's on the boulevard. While inside the restaurant, Dritsopoulos allegedly assaulted a second victim. Dritsopoulos left the restaurant and was in the process of allegedly assaulting a third victim when deputies located him. After a short struggle with deputies, Dritsopoulos was taken into custody.
Dritsopoulos was booked at the West Valley Detention Center and his bail is set at $125,000. His arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 13. Anyone with information is urged to contact Deputy Ramon Casillas at the Big Bear Station. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME or www.wetip.com
