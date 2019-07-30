Maple Lane construction July 30, 2019

Maple Lane in Big Bear City is closed again tJuly 30 as county road crews complete the resurfacing project on the main road to Big Bear and Chautauqua high schools, Baldwin Lane Elementary School and the Sugarloaf community. School starts Aug. 1 and this road will be well traveled. Detours are available today.

 KATHY PORTIE/Big Bear Grizzly

County road crews are working to complete the road project on Maple Lane July 30 before the 2019-20 school year begins for Bear Valley Unified School District. Use Baldwin Lane if traveling to the high school, Baldwin Lane Elementary or the Sugarloaf area.

