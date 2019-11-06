An interior renovation has prompted a temporary closure of The Big Bear Discovery Center Thursday, Nov. 7.
Details about a temporary full closure and interim location of visitor services are forthcoming, according to a press release from the San Bernardino National Forest.
The Big Bear Discovery Center is managed by the US Forest Service and the Southern California Mountains Foundation. The center is typically open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Monday. The center is closed on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.
The Discovery Center provides Forest Adventure Passes, camping, hiking and recreation information and wood cutting permits for the Mountaintop Ranger District. The center is located at 40971 North Shore Drive, near Fawnskin.
For more information, call
909-382-2790 or visit
