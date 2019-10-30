An interior renovation has prompted a temporary closure of The Big Bear Discovery Center Thursday, Oct. 31, and Nov. 7. More changes are ahead with more closures expected. Stay tuned for updates.
The Big Bear Discovery Center is managed by the US Forest Service and the Southern California Mountains Foundation. For more information, call 909-382-2790.
