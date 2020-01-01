Welcome to the year 2020 in California. There are several new state laws that residents and visitors should be aware of as we enter the new year.
• AB 1482: Rent control. This law caps the annual rent increases at 5 percent plus inflation and prohibits landlords from evicting tenants without just cause.
• AB 68: Accessory dwelling units. This law makes it cheaper and faster for Californians to build granny flats on their property.
• SB 329: Housing voucher discrimination. Prohibits landlords from issuing blanket denials against low-income Californians who receive Section 8 vouchers.
• SB 172: Firearm storage law. Gun owners whose firearms are removed from the home by a child or prohibited person can be charged with a crime and banned from owning a gun for 10 years.
• SB 3: Minimum wage. The hourly wage rises from $11 to $12 an hour for companies with 25 or fewer employees and $13 an hour for larger businesses.
• AB 5: Independent contractor rules. Codifies California Supreme Court decision that establishes a new test for classifying workers as independent contractors with exemptions for some industries. This law prevents writers, editors and cartoonists from producing more than 35 content submissions per outlet per year unless they are hired as an employee.
• AB 9: Workplace harassment complaints. Extends the time limit to file complaint with the state Department of Fair Employment & Housing from one year to three years.
• SB 188: Hair discrimination. California bans workplace and school discrimination based on a person’s natural hairstyle or texture.
• SB 167: Public safety shutoff. This law requires public utilities to create plans to mitigate impacts of public safety shutoffs to those with disabilities requiring special energy needs.
• SB 209: Wildfire warning center. The state’s Office of Emergency Services and Department of Forestry and Fire Protection is tasked to create the Wildfire Forecast and Threat Intelligence Integration Center to collect and disseminate data, predict and prepare for wildfires through a statewide network.
• AB 375: Data privacy for consumers. California’s have the right to learn what companies like Facebook and Google know about them and to stop sharing or selling their data. People can sue over data breaches if companies fail to protect data.
• AB 539: Predatory lending law caps the interest that can be charged on loans between $2,500 and $10,000.
• AB 218: Statute of limitations on childhood sexual abuse. This law extends the statute for adult victims of childhood sexual abuse to report their abusers from age 26 to age 40.
• SB 273: Statute of limitations: Domestic violence. This law extends the statute from three years to five years.
• SB 30: Domestic partnership. This law opens domestic partnerships to all Californians regardless of age or sexual identity.
• AB 2188: Campaign finance disclosure of digital ads. Requires digital ads to clearly display “Who funded this ad?” and a link to a website that contains the disclosures.
• SB 47: Campaign finance disclosure of ballot measure petitions. Requires signature petitions for initiatives, referenda and recalls to list their campaigns’ top contributors.
• SB 8: Smoking ban to extend to state parks and beaches except on paved surfaces like parking lots.
• AB 205: Definition of beer. Expands the definition of beer to include alcoholic beverages fermented with fruit, honey, herbs and other approved ingredients.
• AB 619: Reusable food containers. This law allows restaurant customers to bring and eat with or from their own food containers and silverware. It allows food vendors at fairs, festivals and farmers markets to use reusable items.
• SB 677: Food server latex glove ban. Prohibits the use of latex gloves in food facilities and retail food establishments. Requires food employees to use nonlatex utensils including nonlatex gloves.
• SB 104: Health care for immigrants. California will be the first state to offer Medicaid coverage for low-income adults ages 19-25 no matter their immigration status.
• State budget health insurance mandate. Californians who go without health insurance in 2020 will have to pay a penalty on their 2021 tax returns.
• State budget Medi-Cal benefits. Allows adults enrolled in Medi-Cal to obtain several optional benefits including audiology, incontinence creams and washes, eyeglasses, podiatry and speech therapy.
