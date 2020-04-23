Several parks in Big Bear Valley will partially reopen this weekend as part of San Bernardino County’s plan to relax restrictions announced on April 22.
Effective Saturday, April 25, basketball courts, pickleball courts, tennis courts and dog parks located in sites managed by the Big Bear Valley Recreation and Park District will reopen along with the parks’ parking lots. There are two dog parks operated by the park district. One is at Meadow Park behind the main office at 41220 Park Ave. in Big Bear Lake. The other is at The Ranch, 2052 Erwin Ranch Road, Big Bear City.
“We should have the pickleball nets and tennis nets up by tomorrow,” said Glenn Jacklin, interim division manager of operations for the San Bernardino County Special Districts Department. “We advise people to continue to practice social distancing, be respectful of others in the parks and wear face shields. We don’t want any spikes.”
The Big Bear Valley Senior Center remains closed, but its meal programs will continue to operate via drive-thru reservation service. For more information, call the park district office at 909-866-9700.
The Big Bear Alpine Zoo, all park playgrounds, buildings, community centers, shade shelters, skate parks and water features remain closed until further notice in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
For more information, visit www.bigbearparks.com or www.specialdistricts.org.
