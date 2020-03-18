Big Bear remains open amid fears of the coronavirus, but leaders agree that could change.
Many Big Bear businesses have closed indefinitely due to COVID-19. There are no reported cases in Big Bear, but there are two confirmed cases as of press time in San Bernardino County.
As a tourist community dependent on visitor traffic, this community will see how devastating the lack of tourism will be on the community, said Darien Schaefer, CEO for Visit Big Bear.
“We will get through this if we work together,” said Ellen Clarke, executive director of the Big Bear Chamber of Commerce. She said it’s vital that residents support local businesses during these very unusual and difficult times.
Schaefer said Big Bear’s wide open spaces are a place to escape. With so many events at risk, one that still is possible is Fishing for 50K, Schaefer said. Being in the wide open space, the risk factor is low, he said.
Unfortunately some major events are in jeopardy. The Comedy Festival scheduled for April has been canceled and will be rescheduled for later in the year, Schaefer said. His confidence in the Spartan race taking place in May isn’t high as the promoters have canceled other events. Schaefer said he doesn’t know how an event of that scope could be held during these times.
Also on the potential chopping block is the Grill and Chill, sponsored by Visit Big Bear during Memorial Weekend. It would be difficult to attract competitors and guests, Schaefer said, even if the coronavirus issue was resolved within the next couple of weeks.
Frank Rush, Big Bear Lake city manager, said city staff is reviewing different strategies for the expected hit to transient occupancy tax and sales tax revenue. Rush said the city is in a reasonable position this year to absorb the loss thanks to conservative revenue estimates and reserves. Next year the hit to TOT and sales tax revenues could mean some difficult decisions, he said.
Schaefer said TOT revenues could drop 20 to 25 percent. With an organization whose revenue stream relies on lodging and bookings, that is a lot of adjustment to the budget. Visit Big Bear’s fiscal year begins April 1.
Clarke said her staff is working hard to support the business community as they face these tough times. At this point, most restaurants remain open, but capacity is reduced. Many are offering takeout or curbside service, many who haven’t offered that type of service in the past, according to Schaefer. Captain’s Anchorage announced it is closed until further notice as of March 17.
Stores remain open in Big Bear, Clarke said. She is urging Big Bear residents to shop local now more than ever before. The local businesses need local support to weather this storm, she said.
Purchase gift certificates, order takeout, visit drive-thrus, Clarke said. The Chamber’s e-gift card program will be online soon and offers a way for residents and future visitors to support local businesses in these tough times, Clarke said.
Clarke, Schaefer and Rush expressed concern for small businesses surviving the coronavirus pandemic and potential closures. Schaefer said he expects some will look for insurance and federal support rather than staying open.
“I feel for the small businesses,” Rush said. The fear of the unknown is great, he said, not knowing where it will all end.
For small business owners impacted by the coronavirus, the Small Business Administration is offering low-interest federal disaster loans for working capital. Apply online at
https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela or email
disastgercustomerservice@sba.gov.
The city, chamber and Visit Big Bear, along with the Big Bear Grizzly, provide continual updates in regard to closures, changes and other matters related to COVID-19. Visit the Grizzly website at www.bigbeargrizzly.net for a list of resources offering updates and how to sign up to receive those in your email inbox or via text or push notification.
