Big Bear Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at approximately 1:25 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, in Big Bear City. According to Tiffany Swantek of the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station, two victims are confirmed deceased in the 500 block of Sherwood Boulevard in Big Bear City. This is being investigated as a single incident homicide One suspect is in custody.
A homicide team from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department is on its way to Big Bear. Officers do not believe there are any other intended victims or any other suspects, Swantek said.
No further information is available at this time. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
