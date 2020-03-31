San Bernardino County plans to hold a drive-thru testing site in Victorville on April 2.
Appointments are available for San Bernardino County residents beginning at 2 p.m. March 31. Residents should register online at http://wp.sbcounty.gov/dph/coronavirus.
Those unable to register online can call the hotline number at 909-387-3911 for assistance.
With the shortage of COVID-19 testing kits available across the country, those most venerable will be give priority for testing, said Dr. Erin Gustafson, acting health officer for San Bernardino County.
Testing takes place at the San Bernardino County Fairgrounds at 14800 7th St., Victorville Tests for those with appointments will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. If tests are available, those without appointments will be tested between 1 and 2 p.m.
All those requesting appointments will be screened during the process to determine if they meet the criteria.
A pilot drive-thru testing site was held March 27. The results of those 122 specimens collected will be available on Friday, April 3.
