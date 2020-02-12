The due date for Big Bear’s most famous parental unit is fast approaching. Jackie and Shadow, the resident bald eagles made famous by the Friends of Big Bear Valley eagle nest cam, are soon expected to welcome two new fluffy chicks to their nest near Grays Peak.
Sandy Steers, executive director of the Friends of Big Bear Valley, said the nest cam is receiving more and more views as the due date draws near.
Estimates are for the first egg to hatch sometime between Wednesday and Friday, Feb. 12-14. The second egg is expected to hatch Saturday, Feb. 15, based on the 35-day incubation period, Steers said.
“I think for the first egg, the 35-day period is Feb. 12,” Steers said. “But what Shadow and Jackie do with the first egg is delay incubation by not sitting on it all the time so that the two eggs hatch closer together.”
This is the second pair of eggs from the bald eagle couple. Jackie, who mated with Mr. BB in 2018, hatched two eggs that season as well. Those eggs hatched one day apart, Steers said.
Simba and Cookie were the first chicks for Shadow and Jackie. Cookie succumbed to freezing temperatures last winter while Simba thrived and survived. Simba has since reportedly left the area.
