Linda Bulman is the new chairman of the Big Bear Valley Education Trust board of directors.
Bulman was elected during a recent Big Bear Valley Education Trust board meeting. Liz Harris nominated Bulman, who has previously served as vice chair and secretary on the board.
Bulman has worked with the board since 2014 on several projects and is looking forward to the new challenge.
The Ed Trust supports BearTech, place based education at Big Bear Elementary; The Real World Project at Big Bear High School and the Trusted Volunteers program at every school in the Bear Valley Unified School District.
Bulman has been a certified professional project manager for more than 20 years. She has worked for such companies as Hughes Aircraft, DIRECTV and First American. Bulman has a bachelor’s of science degree in management from Pepperdine University. She is a native Californian and has lived in Big Bear full time since 2009 when she retired.
The mission of the Ed Trust is to create interactive and engaging educational opportunities to foster environmental stewardship and lifelong learning for students, community members and visitors, using the unique resources of Big Bear Valley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.