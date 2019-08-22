If you were waiting for the 15 second blast of an emergency siren at 11 a.m. today, you may or may not have heard it. Most reports are from those who didn’t hear a peep, much less a warning blast of a siren.
“Three of the four went off,” said Big Bear Fire Chief Jeff Willis. The Moonridge siren did not activate, Willis said. The other issue is the audible level, he said.
Sirens are located in Moonridge, in Big Bear City, Sugarloaf and at Big Bear Lake City Hall. The reports of hearing the siren came from Boulder Bay, which is in the vicinity of the siren at City Hall. Willis, who is hosting a County Fire Chiefs meeting at the top of Snow Summit, said they didn’t hear the siren test at their location either.
The test was successful from the perspective of learning that one didn’t activate and the audible is low, Willis said. He said he isn’t sure what adjustments will be made as yet until he investigates more into today’s test. Emergency sirens will be tested again next month, on the fourth Thursday, Sept. 26, at 11 a.m. That’s the reason we test, Willis said. And the tests will continue until all issues are resolved, and each month thereafter.
Big Bear Fire Emergency Sirens are just a test of the local emergency warning system, Willis said. In the event of a real emergency, the siren will blast for three minutes and there will be other warning messages issued through reverse 9-1-1, TENS and more, he said.
