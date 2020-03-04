Walk into the Big Bear Lake Kmart these days and you will notice a distinct difference. There doesn’t seem to be as much inventory on the shelves.
More than 90 Sears and Kmart stores were set to close according to an announcement by Transformco in December, the parent company that became owner of the struggling stores as part of a bankruptcy deal with Sears Holdings in 2019.
Of those, 45 were Kmart stores. The Big Bear Lake store was not on
the list.
Kmarts in California that were due to close by February included stores in Atascadero, Bishop, Chico, Concord, Hollister, Petaluma, Riverside, Santa Paula and Scotts Valley. USA Today newspaper reported on Feb. 6 that it found liquidation sales for dozens of more stores in March and April. Transformco spokesperson Larry Costello declined to comment on that report.
For the full story CLICK HERE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.