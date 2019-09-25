If you missed National Voter Registration Day Sept. 24, don’t despair. You have plenty of time to register to vote in the March 2020 election. The deadline is Feb. 17, 2020.
A number of items are already set for the March 2020 election, which is also the presidential primary. This marks the first time California’s presidential primary is in March instead of June. On the ballot will be familiar names, but they are running for new offices.
State Assemblyman Jay Obernolte is asking voters to elect him to Congress. He is seeking the 8th Congressional District seat being vacated by Congressman Paul Cook.
Obernolte, who calls Big Bear home and owns a business here, Far Sight Studios, announced his candidacy on Sept. 19.
For the full story, CLICK HERE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.