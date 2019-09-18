David Horner isn’t your typical doctor. Yes, he’s been through medical school and has a license to practice medicine and he is a family practice physician. But he brings something else into the exam room — an understanding.
Dr. Horner is the new primary care doctor for the Bear Valley Community Healthcare District’s Family Health Center. He’s soft spoken and has a gentle manner that creates a sense of calm for patients, no matter their age. But that’s not all. Horner can empathise when someone comes in with something more than a common cold.
During his senior year of college, Horner was diagnosed with cancer that wouldn’t go away. He went through numerous rounds of chemo and radiation that didn’t work. The cancer kept recurring. A bone marrow transplant saved his life. He understands chronic disease and illness.
For the full story CLICK HERE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.