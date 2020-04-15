Sheri Mursick loves a challenge. She’s participated in numerous Spartan races through the years and had registered to compete in Spartan events in San Diego and Big Bear in April and May.
The entire Mursick family has an active lifestyle. The kids, Isaiah and Mikkel, participate in school sports. Michael was also planning to participate in the San Diego Spartan event with his wife.
These times are challenging for the Big Bear athletic community, Sheri says. “So many events have been canceled,” Sheri says. “The gyms are closed. It’s been hard.”
Sheri, who works at Bear Valley Community Hospital, is balancing a high-pressure job with the need to kick back and spend some time doing what she loves. An avid crossfit participant, Sheri has created a home gym space for the family. Then she found Spartan has gone virtual.
“Spartan has been good about sending out a lot of emails and encouragement,” Sheri says. “They have even posted virtual races, which are free to do. You can join a virtual race each weekend through the beginning of May. They have tutorials to help you.”
The Mursicks took part in a virtual Spartan sprint on April 11. “It was exciting,” Sheri says. “Most you can do at home. They have tutorials. The boys have really embraced it.”
Mikkel, a freshman on the Big Bear High School cross-country and track teams, and his younger brother, Isaiah, say they had a great time in the virtual event. Michael echoes his sons’ enthusiasm.
“We had a grat time,” Michael says. “It’s a good way for us to stay healthy and do stuff with the family.”
Spartan events are on hold, but the organization has created sprint, super, beast and ultra challenges athletes can do in their own home. There are even kids virtual races.
Each event has a set schedule of obstacles to complete. Virtual races are conducted on weekends. Results can be submitted to Spartan within 48 hours after the race. Prizes are being offered as well. Check the Spartan website at spartan.com and search for virtual races for more information and a list of upcoming virtual races. The next set of races are Saturday,
April 18.
Sheri said Isaiah and Mikkel have embraced the events. Since Sheri has done so many Spartan races, she had a collection of headbands, T-shirts and medals that they used to imitate a Spartan awards ceremony after they completed the challenge.
“We plan to do another one this weekend, too,” she says. “It’s been really nice to have all these virtual events,” Sheri says. “7K is doing online classes. I personally don’t know what I’d do without the ability to exercise. It wouldn’t be pretty.”
Sheri says she’d like more members of the Big Bear athletic family to participate in the virtual Spartan races.
Michael says the family will continue to participate. “We’re going to do this as long as it takes to get us through this pandemic,” Michael says.
