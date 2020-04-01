Fresh produce is on its way to Big Bear. The Big Bear Farmers Market will open as scheduled Tuesday,
April 7, in the parking lot at the Convention Center at Big Bear Lake.
“We are legally allowed to operate under the current emergency conditions because we are a state certified farmers market,” wrote Kerri Santoro of the High Desert Farmers Market. Market hours are 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market is open every Tuesday through the end of September.
The market will feature farmers, pre-packaged foods and food trucks, Santoro said. “It’s a grab and go situation,” she said. “People are to only shop with their eyes, practice social distancing. Only vendors with essential items are allowed to be on
the premises.”
Santoro said the Big Bear Farmers Market will follow the California Department of Food and Agriculture guidance list regarding retail food, beverage and other service venues, including state certified farmers markets. Booths will be spaced to increase social distancing among patrons. The number of customers attending the market will be limited as necessary to reduce outdoor crowding and lines. Sampling activities will be suspended. The cleaning of tables, payment devices and other surfaces will be increased.
For more information, visit
highdesertfarmersmarket.com. The Big Bear Farmers Market is at the Convention Center parking lot, 42900 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
