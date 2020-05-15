Big Bear Sheriff's Station deputies arrested a 53-year-old Fawnskin man on May 13 on charges of sexual assault. Aaron Edwards is in custody at West Valley Detention Center.
Deputies were called to a residence in Big Bear Lake at 12:30 a.m. for a report of an assault. It was reported that Edwards allegedly bound a female victim with duct tape on her wrists and mouth before assaulting her. The victim identified Edwards as her sexual assailant, authorities said.
Edwards was arrested at his Fawnskin residence. Edwards is currently on parole. A search warrant was served later at the suspect's residence and additional evidence collected, authorities said.
Edwards was booked on charges of penetration with a foreign object. He is begin held at West Valley Detention Center on a no bail parole hold.
