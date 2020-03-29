Social distancing is required as the world battles an invisible enemy in COVID-19.
Health officials say staying distant from others, including those you know and have regular contact with is recommended to prevent the spread of this disease.
This photo was sent to us from Linda Silas of Big Bear City. She says that the pelicans in Baker Pond appear to know that social distancing is in place and appear to know just how far apart to stay from their friends.
