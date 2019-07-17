Anyone with a San Bernardino County Library card can learn more about their family history online at all county libraries, including the Big Bear Lake Branch Library. Access to Ancestry.com is free to San Bernardino County residents with a library card.
The Big Bear Lake Branch Library is at 41930 Garstin Drive, Big Bear Lake. For more information, call
909-866-5571.
