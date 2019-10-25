Fire crews responded to reports of a structure fire in Fawnskin just before 9 a.m. Oct. 25.
Fire and smoke were seen coming from the single-family home on Canyon Road when crews from Big Bear Fire and San Bernardino County fire departments arrived. The fire appears to have started in a workshop attached to the home, according to authorities. Firefighters contained the fire to the workshop area and knocked the fire down quickly.
No one was injured. The two occupants of the residence were able to exit safely.
San Bernardino County Fire’s Medic Engine 96 out of Fawnskin was first on-scene. Big BearFire Department’s Interim Battalion Chief Luke Wagner took command of the incident upon arrival and retained command through duration of the incident. A CalFire engine was also assisted crews with suppression efforts. The US Forest Service was on-scene to assure there was no threat to nearby vegetation.
