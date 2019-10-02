Not Every Hero Wears a Cape, Plan and Practice Your Escape! is the theme for the 2019 campaign. Education about the actions to take to keep yourself and family members safe is a key message of the campaign.
The San Bernardino County Fire Department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association, the official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week for more than 90 years, to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign.
In 1925 President Calvin Coolidge proclaimed Fire Prevention Week a national observance. Fire Prevention Week is observed each year during the week of Oct. 9 in commemoration of the Great Chicago Fire. That fire began Oct. 8, 1871, and caused devastating damage, killed more than 250 people, left 100,000 homeless, destroyed more than 17,400 structures and burned more than 2,000 acres of land.
NFPA statistics show that in 2017 U.S. fire departments responded to 357,000 home structure fires. These fires caused 2,630 fire deaths and 10,600 fire injuries. On average, seven people died in a fire in a home per day during 2012 to 2016.
For the full story CLICK HERE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.