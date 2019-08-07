It’s been a mild summer, but fire officials are seeing signs of vegetation drying out.
Chief Jeff Willis of the Big Bear Fire Department called the season docile thus far. He said he expects the fire season to be a bit shorter as it is arriving later than what has happened the past few years.
Fire restrictions on the San Bernardino National Forest have been raised as of Aug. 6, something that has happened in June and July, even as early as May, in recent years. Late summer and early fall are what used to be known as the traditional brush fire season when vegetation dried out coupled with Santa Ana winds created conditions often ripe for wildfire.
Willis said this traditional fire season is what he remembers from early in his fire service career. Last summer Willis was in Orange County working on the Holy Fire in June.
“The wet winter has provided a very mild fire season on the forest so far, but vegetation is beginning to dry out,” said Jaime Gamboa, fire chief on the San Bernardino National Forest.
Willis said he expects fire season will pick up in September, October and November, but it’s possible for fewer starts due to the late arrival.
Based on drying vegetation, Forest Service increased restrictions include limiting campfires to selected sites, increased restrictions on smoking and the prohibition of welding and other open-flame activities without the proper permits.
