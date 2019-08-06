It’s been a mild summer, but fire officials are seeing signs of vegetation drying out. Fire restrictions on the San Bernardino National Forest have been raised as of Aug. 6.
The changes include limiting campfires to selected sites, increased restrictions on smoking and the prohibition of welding and other open-flame activities without the proper permits.
“The wet winter has provided a very mild fire season on the forest so far, but vegetation is beginning to dry out,” said Jaime Gamboa, fire chief on the San Bernardino National Forest. “As we near Smokey Bear’s 75th birthday later this week, we’re asking the public to take his ‘one less spark’ message to heart.”
The restrictions, which are enforced through a forest order, are set to expire Dec. 31, 2019, but may be rescinded early or extended depending on conditions at that time.
Under the forest order, smoking is prohibited except within an enclosed vehicle or building. Welding or use of acetylene or other torch devices with open flames is prohibited.
Those with a valid California Campfire Permit are not exempt from the restrictions. Those with a permit may use a portable contained gas or liquefied petroleum stove or lantern with a fuel shut-off valve.
These restrictions are in addition to the general prohibitions already in place. Always check with the ranger station in the area where you plan to visit for current restrictions.
Elevated fire restrictions apply to the following campground within the Mountaintop Ranger District on the San Bernardino National Forest, which includes Big Bear:
Barton Flats, Big Pine Flat, Big Pine Flat Equestrian Group Camp, Bluff Mesa Group Camp, Boulder Group Camp. Buttercup Group Camp, Coon Creek Cabin Group Campground, Council Group Camp, Crab Flats, Deer Group Camp, Dogwood, Gray’s Peak Group Camp, Green Valley, Greenspot Equestrian Group Camp, Hanna Flats, Heart Bar, Heart Bar Equestrian Group Camp, Holcomb Valley, Ironwood Group Camp, Juniper Spring Group Camp, North Shore, Oso/Lobo Group Camp, Pine Knot, San Gorgonio, Shady Cove, Serrano, South Fork, Tanglewood Group Camp, Tent Peg and Wildhorse Equestrian Group Camp. Jenks Lake picnic area is also under the forest order restriction.
See the Aug. 7 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly for more on the 2019 fire season.
