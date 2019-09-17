The U.S. Forest Service has changed the fire restrictions to due hazardous fire conditions.
A new forest order restricts recreational target shooting to shooing ranges only as of Wednesday, Sept. 18. Only ranges operating under permit can offer shooting.
Target shooting areas will be closed as of Sept. 18 through Dec. 31. Restrictions could be lifted early depending on the arrival of consistent winter conditions. The restrictions could also be extended if needed.
These areas are closed to target shooting as of Sept. 18:
• Lightning Gulch in the Barton Flats area
• Big Pine Flats to the north of Big Bear
• 1N09 off Highway 330 near Highland/San Bernardino has been closed due to road damage after the Feb. 14 winter storm and will remain closed.
• Bee Canyon off Highway 74 near Hemet has been closed due to road damage after the Feb. 14 winter storm and will remain closed.
The restrictions are in addition to the current fire restrictions in place.
