Learn how a fire safe council can help the Big Bear Valley community. The meeting is from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the Big Bear Fire Department headquarters in Big Bear Lake.
Join the organizers in this community kickoff meeting to form a Fire Safe Council in Big Bear. The council will seek to facilitate an open dialog between residents and first responders regarding wildfire mitigation efforts and provide education to help residents safeguard their homes from risk of wildfires. The meeting is free and open to the public.
Snacks and water are provided. There is an opportunity drawing.
The Fire Department is at 41090 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
