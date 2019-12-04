Members of the Big Bear Professional Firefighters Association often find themselves in heated situations. This winter they want to help keep Big Bear children warm from the cold.
On Dec. 3, the association handed $1,000 worth of winter jackets, gloves and hats over to the Bear Valley Unified School District to be used by kids without the means to keep themselves warm. “We work with the school district for the Christmas shopping spree,” said Matt Fonda. “In talking with them we basically asked if there was anything else we could do to help out. They offered this opportunity so we just jumped all over it.”
The school district will work with Lutheran Social Services to distribute the winter gear. “We’ll also carry extra on the buses, too, for kids getting on the bus without,” said Mary Suzuki, Bear Valley Unified superintendent. “If we see kids without they can get them right away.”
Fonda said this will become an annual project in addition to the Christmas shopping spree. “We’re going to do our best to get these kids appropriate winter stuff,” Fonda said. “Kmart worked with us on this, just like they do every year with the shopping spree. They’ve been good partners.”
