The Big Bear Fire Department along with firefighters from the US Forest Service responded to a report of smoke near the Gold Mountain area of Big Bear City at 12:17 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22.
The Nelson Incident was identified as a small spot fire at a possible abandoned homeless encampment. Units on scene were assigned to take care of the fire with the balance of response canceled. There was no threat to Big Bear Valley.
